Eaton County has received a Recycling Trailer grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

According to county officials, in 2023 Eaton County was approved for the grant

Eaton County has received a Recycling Trailer thanks to a grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. City leaders say this is huge for the community.

"We're really excited to get out there and bring recycling to the rural communities of Eaton County," Deborah Penfield said.

According to county officials, in 2023 Eaton County was approved for the grant but recently received funds for $68,000 for a new mobile recycling program.

"It took a little longer the ordering process, we're really happy to have it on the road now," Deborah Penfield said

Neighbors can find the truck in Vermontville on the first Thursday of every month.

"We heard from residents and they have to drive to far locations, so this trailer coming out to their location, where they can drive down the road or just a few miles, that's huge," Chairperson, Eaton County Board of Commissioners Jim Mott said.

Better access with the goal of keeping our neighborhoods clean.

"We did get this trailer because this is going to save a lot of material from entering our land fields," Chairperson, Eaton County Board of Commissioners Jim Mott said.

Eaton County Board member Terrance Augustine says without the grant from EGLE this initiative wouldn't be possible.

"So, in this case, EGLE had criteria we felt was perfect for a trailer such as this, we have been talking about for a couple of years now; once that grant matched what we needed we were successful," Eaton County Board member Terrance Augustine said.

Without the grant from EGLE this initiative wouldn't be possible for more information go to recycle@Eatoncounty.org

