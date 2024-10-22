Eaton County has a plan in case disaster hits and wants neighbors' feedback

Eaton County has a plan in case disaster hits but wants neighbors' feedback.

The county wants neighbors' feedback on the new Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Eaton County has a plan in case disaster hits. And the county is asking what neighbors think.

"Well I think it's a safety net for all of us," Eaton County Resident Robin Rice said.

Eaton County says the Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan is developed to minimize the risks of death, injury, and property damage caused by natural, technological, and human-caused hazards in Eaton County. Neighbors I spoke with say they like the precautions the county is taking.

"I think it's pretty cool, all and all,l to be honest, just them thinking forward and ahead about it, it's really awesome," Eaton County Resident Katana Farrier said.

According to County leaders, this plan was put in place because of the potential for ​ tornadoes and flooding that could impact the neighborhood. ​However, officials ​tell me that even though these events don't happen often in​ Eaton County, Precaution is needed. Residents will get a chance to give feedback on the Eaton County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan survey on their website.

"It's a plan that identifies short-term and long-term projects that we can take on to try and make things less severe when they happen right over different hazards, things like maybe tornadoes," Eaton County Emergency Manager Ryan Wilkinson said.

Included in the current plan are things like evacuation routes, shelter locations, and contact information for public safety services and resources. ​

"If something does happen, were not running around trying to figure out what to do next," Eaton County 911 Director Kelly Cunningham said.

Feedback for the plan is o​pen to the public from now till October 31st. Residents are asked to fill out three questions regarding the plan Longtime Eaton County community Robin Rice tells me this is much-needed.

"I'm excited to have something that we can reach out to if God forbid something happens here," Eaton County Resident Robin Rice said.

Eaton County Emergency Manager is encouraging residents to give their feedback because he says safety for residents is the county's​ top priority.

"People can take protective actions based on the readiness they already built we want to start at that grassroots level, you know your risk, then you can take action," Eaton County Emergency Manager Ryan Wilkinson said.

For more info on the plan hit the link below

https://eatoncounty.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=644

