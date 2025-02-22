Eaton County Fairgrounds in Charlotte hosts 10th annual Michigan Nordic Festival

Eaton County Fairgrounds in Charlotte is hosting the 10th annual Michigan Nordic Festival this weekend.

It's an event that brings together thousands of people from all over the country.

Watch the video above to see some of the best outfits of the event!

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

”I love seeing all the people and where they come from,” Michigan Nordic Festival Coordinator Ame Mcgill'austin said.

The Eaton County fairgrounds in Charlotte hosted the 10th annual Michigan Nordic Festival this weekend.

It's an event that brings together thousands of people from all over the country right here to mid-Michigan.

"You got this quiet community but this enormous event," Michigan Nordic Festival attendee Theresa Krawczyk said.

A quiet Charlotte community was instead buzzing with Vikings.

"You get to be a Viking for the weekend," Michigan Nordic Festival Coordinator Ame Mcgill'austin said.

One of those people, Flint native Theresa Krawczyk, has been coming to this event for three years.

"It's exciting cause you do meet people from all walks of life," Michigan Nordic Festival attendee Theresa Krawczyk said.

Now, one decade after it first began, organizers are pleased with the foot traffic it brings to the neighborhood.

"Very much so, we partner with a lot of the businesses within Charlotte, and advertise their sponsors, they help feed our volunteers, lots of people come from so far, their filling the hotel spaces," Michigan Nordic Festival Coordinator Ame Mcgill'austin said.

Last year the event saw a total of 21,000 people and they are looking to break their mark this year.

Krawczyk says it's the kids that make every year a better one.

"I love working the children's booth the kids come in and they try to slay the dragon, they do a scavenger hunt through the whole place," Michigan Nordic Festival attendee Theresa Krawczyk said.

The Michigan Nordic festival continues Sunday at 11 at the Eaton County Fairgrounds.

