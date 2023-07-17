Eaton County Fair comes to a close, kids tell us their favorite parts

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — I went back to the Eaton County Fair on the last day, and I talked to vendors and kids about their favorite part of the event.

“The food, the rides, but if you don’t get water, your stomach will hurt and you will probably puke,“ said Mason, Brayden and Jackson.

Austin Reno has been working this event for five years and loves the happiness it brings people.

“It's when the whole community gets together and enjoys the food and events, it’s like a big family essentially,“ said Reno.

Reno is best known for cooking up the steak dinners at the fair, and everyone can’t get enough of it.

“It’s amazing man. The last couple days we had quite a few people tell us this is the only reason they come to the fair, and me being the guy on the steak pan it’s kinda a huge reward," he said.

Saturday was the last day of the fair, but don't worry! This is just the beginning of fair season, and there are more county fairs coming up in the next couple of weeks.

