Eaton County Fair brings everyone in the community closer together

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — What’s a fair without food? We took a look at what they were serving up at the Eaton County Fair this week.

Marie Blanchard has been working for King's Kettle for over a year now and loves every minute of the job.

”The bottom you have green apple and caramel, the bottom over there is banana and strawberry. He has over 96 flavors to choose from,“ said Blanchard.

Her favorite part of working the fair is seeing the bond it brings the community.

“Interacting with people, seeing different people and the children,“ Blanchard said.

This fair brings people from all over the world. Susan Friske lives New York but is spending the summer in Michigan helping her husband promote his love for serving his hometown state.

“My husband is originally from Michigan and decided he wanted to do something that was Michigan and have slushies to do it. People have been taking to it well, when they see it’s Faygo, takes them back to their childhood, “ said Friske.

“We got grape ones, and we got, we got cream soda, rock and rye, and people are enjoying them, the kids love the cotton candy," she said.

Scott Underwood has been with the Eaton County Fairgrounds for 12 years and loves the impact this has on everyone involved.

“You know it’s family, to sum it up, we are all family. We all have a connection one way or another, “ said Eaton County Agricultural Society Secretary Scott Underwood.

Underwood said his favorite part of the fair is the cuisine.

“I am a food guy. We have so much good food here," he said.

