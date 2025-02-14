Eaton County authorities are investigating a 911 call at Bellevue High School

When it comes to threats at a school, parent Brooke Pembroke told me it's a parent's worst nightmare.

I'm here in Bellevue, following up after Eaton County authorities said a female called 911 last week and said she was at Bellevue High School. And someone was trying to kill her. Everyone was fine. I caught up with Eaton County authorities to try to answer this question: Who made that phone call?

"I think the importance of knowing, that they have the processes in place that my kids are safe," Eaton County Parent Brooke Pembroke said.

"Well of course, everyone's safety," Eaton County Parent Brooke Pembroke said.

But now, as time passes, parents often want to know more. I met with Eaton County Officer Justin Barber to learn more about what happened the day the threatening call was made.

Officer Barber, explained to me that this is a tough investigation to solve because it is a 911-only phone. He says it makes it hard to trace.

"There is no specific phone number attached to that," Eaton County Officer Justin Barber said.

However, they are working to find who made this call and want anyone who has information to call the sheriff's office. Meanwhile, Pembroke is hopeful that more lessons in school are taught on safety so parents can rest easy when sending their kids to school.

"Knowledge is power; if you know, you can prevent things from happening," Eaton County Parent Brooke Pembroke said

The information to contact the sheriff's office is right down below.

(517) 372-8217

