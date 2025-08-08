Eaton County 4-H program faces elimination after budget cuts

The Eaton County Board of Commissioners has proposed eliminating all funding for MSU Extension.

County officials say the budget decision isn't final until September 20th

A local 4-H club leader warns that losing the program would be "detrimental to youth and adults" in the community.

I'm here outside the courthouse, where Eaton County officials are considering significant budget cuts following the failed public safety millage in May. One of those cuts could eliminate the county's 4-H program, which helps young people develop real-world skills.

"The board of commissioners moved to cut 100% of MSU funding, which would include 4-H," Eaton County Communications Director Logan Bailey said.

An MSU Extension official wrote to the Eaton County Board of Commissioners that the county would lose its 4-H program under the current plan to eliminate money for MSU Extension.

However, Bailey tells me there is still a chance they can regain funding next month.

"It doesn't mean it can't come back in the future, we balance our budget every year, the board has another two months to determine whether or not that cut will stand," Eaton County Communications Director Logan Bailey said.

Eaton County Commissioner Connie Sobie echoed a similar message, but with multiple cuts in multiple departments, she believes the county's hands are tied.

"Our budget is not finalized until September 20th there is an option potentially for that to come back on the table, it's just whether or not the board would have the appetite for that," Eaton County Commissioner Connie Sobie said.

Dorothy Childs, leader of the Barn Busters 4-H Club in Eaton County, expressed concern about the potential loss of the program.

"I see the loss of 4-H in Eaton County as detrimental to youth and adults. 4-H guides youth in leadership skills and the ability to run meetings. It provides many different activities that can be enjoyed for a lifetime. My children benefited from 4-H," Dorothy Childs said.

