Eaton community palliative care executive director Margaret Kyser has been caring for people for years.

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — One of life's greatest challenges is the last few days of a loved ones life.

"I can't imagine what it's going to be now, oh, I know,"

To Margaret Kyser, hospice care is just that, care. She's been caring for people for the last 11 years as the Eaton community palliative care executive.

"You always try to focus on positive's and not dwell on the sadness, and the negative because that's where you crash,"

Over the years, Margaret learned to cope with grief, and death. But says hospice care is evolving.

"We expect it would be five to seven days, totally different now, were getting them much early now, once in awhile we get someone with a broken hip, making them better so they can go back home,"

"We hope we can provide a service for people to enjoy the last days of their life"

For former Eaton county sheriff and community palliative care president, Rick Jones, hospice care is personal. His mom was in hospice when she passed. Now, Jones is lending his compassion to patients and taking in their wisdom.

"They have thought me a lot about life, and what they thought me, if their is something you want to do with your spouse, or your kids, or your parents, don't wait because someday it may be to late,"

"And it’s important, that we will all, make the very best, of everyday that we are gifted from god,"

Margaret says the Eaton community palliative care is always looking for volunteers who want to help make a difference.

