Eaton Clothing and Furniture is saving families dollars with kids heading back to school.

Free supplies and accessories to help kids prepare for school

Watch the video above to learn about Eaton Clothing Furniture saving families money.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's back-to-school shopping season, but with rising prices, getting kids ready for the year has added challenges. Eaton Clothing and Furniture in Charlotte is looking to ease the burden and save families some dollars. Kids get a chance to pick whatever shoe they want.

Eaton Clothing Furniture is holding a back-to-school event all week by gifting free supplies and accessories to kids heading back to school, one parent says it's a life-saving deal.

"It's actually really awesome it takes a lot of stress off parents," Eaton County mother Nichole Hyde said,

Eaton County native Nichole Hyde tells me she is used to spending hundreds of dollars on her daughter because of school supplies and clothes however this time around she got to watch her daughter pick out what she wants without having to worry about a cost.

"Awesome for kids to come out and pick out the shoes that they want," Eaton County mother Nichole Hyde said.

According to Morningstar Back-to-school shopping is expected to cost families $875 on average throughout the country. The director of the store told me that a recent grant allowed them to give back to the community.

"We were able to get those through a grant we got through Eaton Resa, we have had at least 200 kids go through so far," Director of Eaton Clothing and Furniture Karry McConnell said.

However, Nichole is thankful to save more than just a few bucks and a moment she won't forget.

"Makes my heart feel good, she can get whatever she wants, so it's amazing," Eaton County mother Nichole Hyde said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook