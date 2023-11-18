Eaton area senior center holds family night event for the Charlotte community

Friday night here in Charlotte is family night, with dinner, games, and a magic show,

Friday night here in Charlotte is family night, with dinner, games, and a magic show, it’s a night full of fun.

For the Underwood family who have been in Charlotte since the 1980s. This is a night they don’t take for granted, because it’s an opportunity to grow the bond closer.

”That means a lot, because I don’t get to see them a lot during the week, with the kids being in school. It’s just a nice opportunity to get together, on a Friday night, too see them and have some food and some fun,”

Janice Underwood loves everything about these events that the Eaton area senior center holds. This place is home for her after working there and being a resident in Charlotte for over three decades, but what excites her most these days are her grand-kids,”

”The children are our future, and there is nothing more delightful to see, when they see Santa clause or the Easter bunny,”

Janice Underwood God daughter Quinn, loves when the family is all together and they make sure they attend all of the events possible.

”We come to almost every event they host, we love the pancakes with Santa event, the Easter bunny, Harry Potter, there all so much fun, it's great to do it together as a family,”

Lots of families in the community came out and they tell me it was a wonderful event and they are looking forward to more family nights.

