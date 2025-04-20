Dreams become reality, one Charlotte woman is set to compete in the Boston and London marathons.

While many of our neighbors spent Saturday preparing for Easter Sunday, one of our neighbors was preparing for a different date on the calendar Monday's world-famous Boston Marathon.

"Love you, mom," Charlotte neighbor Melissa Haas said.

Each word. From her little ones.

"Have a good run I know you can do it, you're brave and so strong, love Kate," Charlotte neighbor Melissa Haas said

Motivates Charlotte neighbor Meliss Hass to get out and run every morning.

"In life where your kids are going to spectate and be on the sidelines cheering for you and saying they're proud of you," Charlotte neighbor Melissa Haas said

Haas is preparing to run the Boston Marathon on Monday and if that's not enough, she'll run the London Marathon just six days later. That motivation that drives her to move started when the world stood still.

"During Covid, hard time to work in healthcare, the best way to describe it fighting a war you never enlisted in," Charlotte neighbor Melissa Haas said.

"I would come home from work at night and start running, and I felt like it was a time to dream," Charlotte neighbor Melissa Haas said.

A dream that she didn't see coming.

"I'm setting this goal just so I have something positive, never thinking I would achieve this dream," Charlotte neighbor Melissa Haas said.

"It's interesting because it's the smallest marathon I've ever done, and its Millennium Meadows," Charlotte neighbor Melissa Haas said.

Hass' times qualified her for Boston -- validation that all the hard work, and the dream had paid off...

"Not being afraid to dream, continue to pursue goals," Charlotte neighbor Melissa Haas said

Haas will run the Boston Marathon April 21st and the London Marathon April 27th.

