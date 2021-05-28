Donuts to Dog Treats and more sells crafts made by young adults with special needs

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Ashley Curtis is 20 years old and loves to paint. She sells some of her work at Donuts to Dog Treats and more in Charlotte, a farm stand and that also sells Michigan-made crafts.

"I've painted a dog which is my dog husky, Nico. I painted some all different varieties of plants. So cactuses, succulents, sunflowers, roses and bird of paradise," said Curtis.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 The store is located at 634 W Lawrence Ave in Charlotte.

Donuts to Dog Treats and more opened a month ago. Erica Parr is the manager and was inspired to open the store by Curtis, her stepdaughter, who has autism.

"I was telling my business partner, Ayanna Ballard, about Ashley and what she likes to do. And she said, 'Well why don't we open up a store to help these kids out so that they can learn social skills and job skills and have a place where they feel like they fit in,'" Parr said.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Ashley Curtis is holding up a card the young adults at the RESA program created.

Curtis attends the RESA program in Charlotte, which helps special needs young adults transition into adulthood. So far, Curtis and another participant in the program sell their products in the store.

Curtis is looking to sell dog treats in addition to her paintings, but they need a license to sell the treats, which should be there in about a week.

"It's just peanut butter ones for now. And then, we will find a different recipe as well. We'll have a variety of different dog biscuits," Curtis said.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 A new store opened in Charlotte called Donuts to Dog Treats and more.

The store has also provided hands-on experience for Curtis, who has helped with planting flowers and cleaning.

"In Ashley's case, she kind of self isolates. So it kind of gives her the chance to come out and meet people and talk to people and learn social skills," Parr said.

"It's good. It's actually good to do some work-based learning. I like to cook," Curtis said. "I like to do fun stuff and hang out and make new friends."

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Erica Parr is wrapping up a mug and putting in the bag.

Parr said they're hoping they can hire the young adults on the weekends in the future.

The store is located at 634 W Lawrence Ave in Charlotte and is open:

Tuesday from 2 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon

Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Click here if you're interested in selling items or looking for more information about the volunteer opportunity.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook