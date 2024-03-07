Discovering Your History: The Charlotte Courthouse Museum is holding an event to make history personal

This weekend the Courthouse Museum and the Eaton County Historical Society are hosting an event to help our neighbors learn more about their communities.

Downtown Charlotte is filled with history, and the Courthouse Museum has been the centerpiece since 1883.

Downtown Charlotte is filled with history, at the Courthouse Museum which has been the centerpiece of this community since 1883.

This green marker tells the museum's original story and officials here hope to see more of these signs pop up around town.

The goal is to find out more about the history of your home or business to determine if it's a historical spot in town, if so, the hope is people will buy a green marker like the one in front of the museum to display on their property with pride.

"Opportunities to really connect into the history of Eaton County and your property, and we're really excited to see who might be interested in doing that with us."

Kalli Dempsey, a member of Street Hearts non-profit is hopeful that this weekend's event could bring more people to downtown Charlotte.

"Our block leaders are hoping to put together a historic walking tour this summer, people can visit downtown Charlotte and walk through our downtown district and our street heart neighborhood,"

This event starts Sunday at 3 pm, organizers tell us how this project could lead to more foot traffic and support the new social district.

Residents like Julie Kimmer tell me the hopes of a historic walking tour later this spring could benefit downtown.

"Capitalize on that, make it that walking tour we did have a number of years ago, we can vastly improve it then hopefully roll that into the social district, make that an already enjoyable Charlotte," Charlotte resident Julie Kimmer said.

"Once we put those together, people can recognize what we have for downtown buildings and homes within our downtown area and the few blocks around it,"

However, the new social district isn't just for the summer season. it will be a year-round event intended to showcase all downtown Charlotte has to offer.

