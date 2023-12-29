Diamondbacks motorcycle club suffered severe damage from a fire Christmas morning.

Diamondbacks motorcycle club in Potterville suffered severe damage from a fire

A Christmas morning fire is now under investigation

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A Christmas morning fire is now under investigation. Diamondbacks motorcycle club in Potterville suffered severe damage from a fire Monday morning, with most of the damage occurring inside the building. Michigan state police are now investigating the blaze as a possible arson.

While law enforcement looks for answers, community members say the fire is a major loss for the neighborhood.

"It means so much to so many communities, a lot of different clubs combine together. This one had 13 businesses that all worked together, to raise money to get food to feed the families in our community,"

Helping hands executive director Amanda Thompson just wants everyone to keep diamondbacks in their thoughts during this difficult time.

"I think when any kind of catastrophe happens, there is a lot of grief that goes with it, I know that on the inside of the clubhouse they have so many memorials of different bikers, that they have lost, and different club mates that have passed, "

The fire investigation is ongoing, follow our fox 47 news website for updates,

