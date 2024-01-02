Diamondbacks motorcycle club plans to help feed families during Easter

Clay Hayward has been with the diamondbacks motorcycle club since its founding 23 year

The Diamondbacks motorcycle club building caught on fire Christmas morning

The Diamondbacks motorcycle club building caught on fire Christmas morning. I caught up with two of the founders of the club and they told me how much this place means to them.

Clay Hayward has been with the diamondbacks motorcycle club since its founding 23 years ago. Despite the uncertainty of the future of the building, he says the club is planning to give free meals to families this upcoming Easter.

"We'll probably move it to a different location, the motorcycle community, is still going forward,with everything that we have done, with giving back to families,"

As you can see from the damage inside, it will be a long process to get things back to normal. however. the diamondbacks club is committed to rebuilding, because this place is home for them.

"There not gonna slow us down, any that's what where about we're family, we been here 23 years, we're gonna be here 23 more!

We reached out to the state police to learn more information about the fire, but we have yet to receive response.

