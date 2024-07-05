Diamondbacks Motorcycle Club may finally be getting justice for the Christmas day fire.

Left members with more questions than answers.

Watch video above to learn about the Diamondbacks Motorcycle Club

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

For a long time, a fire that ripped through the Diamondbacks Motorcycle Club in Potterville had left members with more questions than answers. But now, new information may finally get them closer to justice. It's a tight-knit group at the Diamondbacks Motorcycle Club.

Which makes it all the more difficult to hear that a former member is accused of starting a fire that damaged the club's building back in December.

"Cause when he first came in he was a great dude then he turned really bad," Diamondbacks Motorcycle Club President William Mathers said.

Eaton County authorities say 47-year-old Leo Krepps was arrested last week for his alleged connection to the Christmas day fire.

The former club member is now facing charges of arson and breaking and entering with intent. Charges that could carry a maximum of 10 years in prison.

"The ultimate goal is to get justice for the club, and the owner of the property, people understand this kind of thing is very detrimental and it's not something we're going to tolerate," Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Adam Strong said.

Club leaders say they brought Krepps into the club, and it was more than a friendship.

"In personal life, we drove trucks together, and then he became a club brother and I helped him build his motorcycle," Founder of the Diamondbacks Motorcycle Club Clayton Hayward said.

"Kept him close to me for a lot of years," Hayward said.

Now, news of his arrest brings mixed feelings to members.

"Just hope the best for him," Hayward said.

"I wouldn't be speaking with words," Diamondbacks Motorcycle Club President William Mathers said.

City officials tell us Leo Krepps is scheduled for a hearing for a probable cause conference on July 8th at 2 pm.

