Deadly shooting 'justified' in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY — Eaton County deputies have been justified of using deadly force following a shooting that happened earlier this year.

That’s according to the Eaton County Prosecuting Attorney.

Back in January, three officials from the Eaton C0unty Sheriff’s Office were involved in a shooting with a man, Garrett Freeman, who was shot and killed by officials.

The shooting was investigated by the Michigan State Police.

A report was submitted back in March.

The Eaton County Prosecuting Attorney along with several other attorneys reviewed the case and determined that the shooting was legally justified, and no criminal charges are warranted.

