Damage reported in Eaton and Clinton Counties after strong storm moves across Mid-Michigan

ONEIDA TOWNSHIP, Mich — Cleanup efforts are underway in multiple Mid-Michigan counties after severe storms pupped up in the area late Tuesday morning.

A Tornado Warning for Shiawassee County has expired after a strong system moved across Eaton and Clinton Counties, leaving behind reports of damage.

Oneida Township Supervisor Rick Jones tells Gray Media Lansing a storage building collapsed near the Oneida Township Hall after a blast of high winds moved through the area.

The National Weather Service is investigating reports of damage in the area.

Gray Media Lansing

Gray Media Lansing crews at the scene reported seeing several trees down in and around a mobile home park in Grand Ledge.

The Consumers Energy outage map is not showing any outages in the area.

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