Crosswalk teen center receives a $30,000 grant to help revamp the kitchen

The crosswalk teen center got an early Christmas present

A $30,000 grant from the capital region community foundation in Lansing.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Here in the holiday season, the crosswalk teen center in Charlotte got an early Christmas present. A $30,000 grant from the capital region community foundation in Lansing.

The $30,000 will mainly go towards improving the kitchen which has been a focus for over a year.

Rick Todd has been a part of crosswalk teen center for many years, and said the grant can help teach students in the Charlotte area valuable life lessons.

"When they come here to crosswalk, the first thing they want to do is eat, what kid doesn’t right, and we always have food ready for them, but we also try to teach them about cooking skills, and how to prepare food for themselves,"

Now with the new grant Rick is excited about adding the new stove to make meals more accessible for the students.

