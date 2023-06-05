Crosswalk Teen Center holds it's annual fundraiser

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Fourth Annual Crosswalk Fundraiser was underway Saturday in Charlotte and vendors say this event is a special one.

"I can make something for someone that's gonna make them happy, I get a lot of pleasure making what they want," said Ben Davis, one of the vendors at the event. Davis has participated in all four crosswalk events. He says it's a place where kids can figure out what they want to do after graduation and find something they love.

"A lot of kids don't know what they want to do when they get out of high school," said Davis, "Do I want to go to college or do i want to go to a trade school? This place gave a you a much better idea of what you want to do."

The event raises money for the Crosswalk Teen Center, which not only helps kids with after school programs, but also helps to feed about 40 students in a school year.

Patricia Snyder says she loves giving back and seeing smiles on the kids faces. "It means, raising money for kids and connecting with kids, and that has been my life goal."

Making sure other people's voices are heard can make a huge difference.

"Pay attention to who you're talking to, at the moment, but also have an ear and eye, for whats around you," said Snyder.

The fundraiser was a success in bringing the community together and helping a great cause. Organizers hope to use this as motivation to make next year's event even better.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook