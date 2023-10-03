Courthouse museum has a new exhibit that is helping people connect to the civil war, and our neighborhoods.

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — "I think over the years we forgotten how important, the result of the civil war is,"

The Charlotte and Eaton rapids communities are great at honoring our veterans, and I’m here in the Charlotte courthouse museum to show you how a new exhibit is helping people connect to the civil war, and our neighborhoods.

"This is actually a father and a son,"

Courthouse square president Rod Weaver has been interested in the civil war since he was young. In part because he himself had family members who were a part of it.

"Then we did additional research, Michigan six infantry, most of which were recruited in Eaton county, and the southern tier of Michigan counties,"

But for a war that happened more than 150 years ago, putting that research on display wasn't easy. That is, until the American legion gave courthouse square manager Julie Kimmer a helping hand.

"We discovered a photo album, in our museum collection, that contained pictures of the men, from the Michigan volunteer infantry,"

After a lot of digging Rod found the gold, he had been waiting for.

"They gave us actually the photo album, that had the grain majority of these photos, a fantastic album of original civil war soldiers that served from Eaton county,"

And now those pictures will be on display at a new exhibit at the courthouse museum. It was a long process but Rod is extremely happy with the outcome.

"The original photo album, our collection to the point, of having an exhibit to display to the public, and its quite gratifying,"

Rod tells me the plan is to leave the civil war exhibit on second floor in the courthouse for six months then move half of it to the first floor to accommodate those in wheelchairs that want to see it.

