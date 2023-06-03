Couples gather for date night at Bennett Park

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — It's an exciting time in Charlotte, as couples gather for a pop-up picnic at Bennett Park for a special date night.

"Friday night date night definitely going home at the end."

For Wesley Knizley and Cloee Engle, there is no such thing as a date night without food. The couple narrowed their choices between two things.

"Pizza, we both really sushi, so it's usually between pizza and sushi."

After settling on supper, it's time to pick a good movie. Knizley and Engle admit they love a good plot twist.

"Although were very picky, we typically like horror movies, we like them so bad we, their funny."

It's simple to take part in your own pop-up picnic. Couples need a mobile device with an internet connection to access the Digital Date Night Box from DNB Citywide Events. Participants can choose their own location for the special night, but organizers recommend going to Bennett Park. Tickets are available for weekends through the end of the year for a $20 suggested donation.

