County officials are asking residents to consider a tax proposal.

Watch the video above to learn about the tax proposal.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Eaton County is asking voters to consider a tax limitation proposal that would increase the amount the County can levy by an additional 3.0 mills. The county says it would cost the average property taxpayer 18 dollars more per month if it passes.

County officials say the money is needed for public safety, and the county's website mentioned maintenance needs at the animal control building. I wanted to find out what it could mean for the animals in the building if the tax vote fails.

"So the building is going to need to be replaced, if that revenue is not there for that to happen, the ones in here will be fine, as far as in the future any animals that can be potentially coming in, there's no building to put them in that's safe," Animal Control Officer Kristy Grinold said.

The Animal Control building has been here for more than 40 years and local leaders say they want neighbors to realize what's at stake.

"Discussion for residents to consider as they elevate the ballot proposal, is what level of services they expect and want from the county,'' Deputy Controller Ben Dawson said.

I went to downtown Charlotte to find out what neighbors think about the tax proposal.

"I think it's important anything like that, these services people don't consider, it's a valuable resource to have,"

Eaton County Resident Jason Potter said

Others have a different stance on the situation.

"But I'm interested to know why, the current funding isn't enough when it has been all this time, as anyone else would who has to pay more money," Eaton County Resident Louie Hanft said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook