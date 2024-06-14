Cooling center sees A/C problems as residents in Charlotte prepare for heat wave

The hottest temperatures of the season are coming to our neighborhood

One cooling center in Eaton County is experiencing issues with its air conditioning unit ahead of the heat wave

Video shows one person excited for the heat while an EMA official urges people to stay informed & hydrated

The humidity and heat had many people in downtown Charlotte seeking shade or a cool drink ahead of the city's block party. The heat couldn't melt the smile off Marjorie Huva's face, a resident who turned 86-years young on Friday.

"If it's not cold it's warm and it's not 90 [degrees] it's fine," Huva said.

But the heat is becoming a cause for concern for others across our neighborhoods.

The Eaton County Management Agency is working with the National Weather Service to keep an eye on temperatures.

"Sounds like we're going to see temperatures well into the 90s with indexes into the 100s," said Ryan Wilkinson, the county's EMA manager.

The heat wave comes at a bad time for workers who manage the Capital Area Community Services building in Eaton County.

The manager told Fox 47 News that the air-conditioning unit was broken and didn't want people to use it as a cooling center until it's fixed.

Wilkinson says it's important that people find a place to keep cool while also staying hydrated and being aware of your risks if you have to go out into the heat.

"Knowing your health, limitation, constraints," Wilkinson said. "We're seeing consistent amount of days where the index is going to be where it's at."

Wilkinson says any residents having trouble looking for cooling centers should use the website mi211.org.

