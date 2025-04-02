Consumers and Neighbors prepare for more possible outages.

Many neighbors dealt with this just days ago when a severe storm left thousands of people without power.

Watch the video above to learn about power outages in Eaton County

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Eaton County neighborhood reporter Travis Hicks here inside the Eaton County Emergency Management Building. I learned from leaders what neighbors should do to help stay safe when severe weather strikes.

Another round of spring weather threatening to leave behind damage to property and power outages across our neighborhoods.

"Make sure you have multiple ways to receive alerts, warnings, notifications," Eaton County Emergency Manager Ryan Wilkinson said.

Wednesday, I talked with Eaton County Emergency Manager Ryan Wilkinson, who stressed why it's important to get alerts in multiple ways.

"If you're not watching your networks, cause you don't have power, hopefully you have your cell phones charged so you can receive alerts there, to stay weather aware," Eaton County Emergency Manager Ryan Wilkinson said

On Wednesday, I was on a Zoom call with Consumers Energy leaders, who told me they are prepared for another round while steadily working to restore circuits throughout Michigan.

"A little bit less ice we have seen accumulate, but any type of ice addition to the areas that already have ice will bring a risk of more outages," said Greg Salisbury, Vice President of Electric Distribution Engineering, Consumers Energy.

And this likely won't be the last storm-threatening power outage in our neighborhoods anytime soon.

Wilkinson said there's one great way to get ready for whatever Mother Nature brings.

"As far as what an individual can do right now, a lot of people here in Mid-Michigan have access to generators, get those prepped, and make sure you're doing it safely," Eaton County Emergency Manager Ryan Wilkinson said.

