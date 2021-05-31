Watch
Construction to begin soon on phase one of Charlotte Public Schools' $36 million bond projects

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021
Charlotte Public Schools
Posted at 12:14 PM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 12:14:31-04

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Charlotte Public Schools is preparing to start construction on the first phase of their three-phase $36 million bond project.

Crews will start work at Charlotte High School this summer on a new agricultural learning center, a concession stand between the district's softball and baseball fields and a new walking path. They will also upgrade playground equipment at Charlotte Upper Elementary, the middle school and Weymouth Child Care Center.

The agricultural learning center is going to be an upgraded teaching space and a home for their FFA animals.

Superintendent Mandy Stewart said farming is big in the area and there is a lot of student interest.

The new center will allow the school to bring in more animals and it will also give more students the opportunity to have supervised agricultural experience projects "so that our students can have those hands-on real word experiences that are going to be important in their future employment," Stewart said.

Stewart said a lot of the phase one projects will be done by August. The agricultural learning center will be done by the fall.

"Then we have brand new projects coming up like our new auxiliary gym. Improvements to our classrooms, adding [classrooms] onto our buildings so that we have smaller class sizes for our students," said Stewart. "You're going to continue to see projects expand over the next three years."

Charlotte Public Schools 2020 Bond .jpeg
New tennis courts

