Congresswomen Elissa Slotkin and city leaders have teamed up to solve the drug shortage issue

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Eaton Rapids medical center has been facing a critical drug shortage for several years. Congresswomen Elissa Slotkin and city leaders have teamed up to make a difference in the community.

The Eaton Rapids medical center, like so many healthcare facilities in our neighborhoods, is having trouble finding certain prescriptions.

"I think what most people don't understand is that most of our drug supply comes from overseas" Congresswomen Elissa Slotkin said.

This is why democratic congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is backing legislation to help the shortage.

"So we have a bunch of legislation that we are working on, that would basically say look some critical portions of our drug supply must be made in America,"

To compound the problem of not being able to get certain drugs, can lead to you paying more money for those prescriptions and potentially life-saving treatments

"If you talk to most American’s, they will tell you they are paying way too much for prescription drugs,"

Keeping costs down for families and caregivers is an issue close to Slotkin's heart.

The Michigan democrat is sponsoring a bill that would prevent drug companies from raising prices faster than inflation. Increase the number of prescription drugs selected for negotiation per year and extend the current drug negotiation. Program to American with private health coverage.

"it's an issue very personal to me, my mom died of ovarian cancer and we had a really hard time paying for her care and her drugs, it's become a real passion project for me"

