Concerned Charlotte parents speak out about leaky ceilings in classrooms.

Concerns from Charlotte Middle School parents are circulating across my neighborhood.

I'm here at Charlotte Middle School where I caught up with concerned parents. They're talking with me about leaky ceilings in some classrooms, I'll show you pictures they shared with me

"This is a public threat," Charlotte Parent Laura Bensinger said.

"This is the ceiling that been dripping through," Charlotte Parent Brittany MacArthur said.

These photos, which parents say were taken inside the school, show what looks like water-damaged ceilings that appear to be falling in.

"My kids have been telling me about it for a little while, but it's a much larger issue as of recently, and more folks are realizing how big of a problem it really has become," Charlotte Parent Laura Bensinger said.

A problem that has parents Laura Bensinger and Brittany MacArthur worried about potential health risks. After listening to their concerns, I wanted to find out more.

We left a message with Charlotte's Code Enforcement Office.

I also reached out to District Superintendent Mandy Stewart who told me drain issues are the root of the problem and they're working diligently to get the issue resolved. She noted that mold is not present.

"I think Mandy is trying to do her best in the situation and what she's got to work with here, however, we are at the point where this is no longer a desire from folks this is an absolute necessity," Charlotte Parent Laura Bensinger said.

The district's statement also said they are committed to ongoing monitoring to prevent future issues they told us, quote. "We appreciate everyone's patience and cooperation and want to reassure our school community that we are focused on providing a safe and supportive space for learning and growth, "

