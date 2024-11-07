City leaders in Eaton County address public safety concerns

Watch the video above to learn about the public safety concerns in Eaton County

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Local leaders in Eaton County held a meeting Thursday to address public safety concerns after the tax limitation proposal failed.

In Tuesday's election, a tax proposal to raise property taxes by 3 mills failed here in Eaton County. The increase would have cost the average property owner about $18 a month, to pay county services. County leaders previously said public safety funding could be at risk if the vote failed, which it did.

"The board of commissioners has a lot of difficult decisions to make," Eaton County Communications Director Logan Bailey said.

Eaton County Communications Director Logan Bailey tells me that county leaders are looking at the next steps. And pending layoffs could happen sooner than later, which is difficult for sheriff Tom Reich.

"We can't do anymore at this time, I will keep you informed we are still meeting with my staff and the controller office, we will make that determination of what we have to do in order for the department to survive," Eaton County Sheriff. Tom Reich said

"Do the next best thing we can, for not only for our employees but residents as well, because without additional revenue services as they exist today, we cannot maintain them," Eaton County Communications Director Logan Bailey said.

Bailey didn't want to comment on exactly when the layoffs could happen in the sheriff's department, however, he says county officials are going to continue to do their job to the best of their ability.

"The sheriff is committed to public safety, this board of commissioners is committed to doing the best that we can, but not nonmandated services are at risk,"

Eaton County Communications Director Logan Bailey said.

Continue to follow Fox 47 News as we learn more information about when and how many layoffs could potentially come to Eaton County.

