City leaders and residents say there has been a lack of housing that's been going on for several years.

City leaders and residents recently got together for a master-plan meeting in Charlotte.

City leaders and residents were able to discuss the lack of housing across the community

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Recently their was a master-plan meeting in Charlotte a few days ago, between city leaders and residents where they discussed a lack of housing that's been going on for several years. Community members believe now is the best time to fix the problem, and grow the city.

"We gotta have them not only visit but, we need them to stay as well,"

I spoke with the selling team from Keller Williams realty company. They tell me the population of Charlotte is 9,209. And last year 185 homes were sold and on average for every house for sale their is 10 potential buyers. So it minimizes the chances for residents getting their dream home. According to a survey by Rocket homes.com their were 60 homes for sale in November of 2023 that dropped to 46 in December of 2023 that is a nearly a 25% drop.

To combat the problem the city of Charlotte held it's first master-plan meeting this past Wednesday. One of the main topics was the possibility of getting potential developers to take a chance on the city and build more affordable housing. Former real estate agent Lance Williams is hopeful for at the prospect.

"Some developers, and so forth would just see the future short term and long term, investment in Charlotte, I think we will be miles ahead,"

Lance's wife executive director of Charlotte Rising Annie Williams believes making housing affordable will help the city grow.

"The more people we get in town, the more people that will promote our downtown, our businesses will bloom,"

And there are already smaller projects underway downtown.

"The business owners and the building owners are rehabbing those upper apartments, that's one of our big goals for this year and next year to help them,"

Charlotte residents know they have a long road ahead to achieve the future they want, but they're ready to do the work necessary.

