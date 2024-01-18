City leaders and residents, came together to discuss a housing issue that's been going on for several years

Alive fitness center, in Charlotte held a special meeting Wednesday night

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Alive fitness center, in Charlotte held a special meeting Wednesday night. Where city leaders and residents, came together to discuss a housing issue, that's been going on for several years.

Community members tell me they're glad their voices were heard.

"I think as those who have a future in Charlotte, I think yes, it may be a little different a little than what you been a custom too,"

A new future that continued its path forward Wednesday night.

"We have new people with new ideas, and we have to support that, which is the biggest challenge we had before us,"

The city of Charlotte is undergoing a new master plan to guide the city for the next 10 to 20 years. And includes evaluations of housing and neighborhoods.

Resident Justin Brummette believes residents need to be proactive and step outside of their comfort zone to make a difference.

"I think it's extremely important in that same token, it means people need to be willing to step outside the social media scene and actually make their presence known, people who want change they need to come to the meetings and be present,"

Affordable housing has been an issue in Charlotte for several years. Now city leaders are ready to find common ground with residents.

"What you read online, and what you hear on the street that people can't find good housing for the price range that they are looking for, so we are looking to create more of it and more in different price categories," said Charlotte city council member Michael Duweck.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook