Christmas Kiddies has been a staple in Charlotte since 1906

Christmas Kiddies has been a staple in the Charlotte community since 1906.

The Fire Department tells me they are excited to bring holiday cheer to the community.

Watch the video above to learn about Christmas Kiddies.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Charlotte Fire Department is getting ready for Christmas kiddies. It's been a staple since 1906. The staff here tells me the smiles on the kid's faces are a special moment.

"The best thing we can ever say about this program is every cent that is donated goes to the kids," Charlotte Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton said.

It's a long-standing tradition that is continuing here in Charlotte. on Christmas Eve the Charlotte Fire Department will give gifts to children across Eaton County. gifts like dolls and mittens to children in need. Charlotte Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton tells me this event hits home for his family.

"My grandpa exactly received Christmas kiddie when he was a boy here in Charlotte," Charlotte Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton said.

"After growing up he went on to World War Two, once he came back from the war, he was able to open a small business a successful mechanic in town," Charlotte Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton said.

The Christmas kiddies program continued over the years.

It was taken over by the Charlotte Volunteer Fire Department in 1982. Fullerton says being able to give back like this is important to the department.

"The trust form of charity you can possibly have," Charlotte Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton said.

Families in need can sign up for the program by reaching out to the Charlotte Fire Department. Anyone who'd like to donate can also get in touch with the fire department. Here is the phone number of the department (517) 543-0241

The gifts will be given out later this season at the Charlotte Fire Department.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook