Checking out different businesses in my neighborhood.

If you want to see even more businesses that are in my neighborhood, you can visit the Eaton County Expo.

Watch the video above to learn about both businesses I visited

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm showing you different businesses that are opening in the neighborhood. The first stop was Cozy Corner downtown.

"Business has been great, the community has been wonderful," Cozy Corner's Jennifer Davis said.

Cozy Corner is a bookstore that opened less than a year ago in downtown Charlotte.

It's on the corner of Cochran and Lovett, and owner Jennifer Davis says that corner is how the store got its name.

"Always wanted to own a bookstore for years and years, a building, came up an opportunity on the corner so I took it," Cozy Corner Jennifer Davis said.

She says business has been great, and she's living out her childhood dream by running the store.

Davis tells me, that the store being a part of the social district has also helped get more people downtown. A social district is where neighbors can buy a drink in a bar or restaurant in the district, and they can then take it out onto the sidewalk, and even into other businesses within the district.

"So you can grab a social district at any of the four bars, and come walk through the bookstore and hang out," Cozy Corner Jennifer Davis said.

The next stop was down the street at Crystals 'N Such, which has been open since December.

Crystals 'n Such owner Amber Ford tells me her son is the reason for opening up the business, which sells crystals.

"My son has been bringing crystals heart shape rocks since he was three," Crystals 'N Such Owner Amber Ford said.

"When I started adding to my own crystal collection, it was exciting, I said we should just start buying crystals to sell to other people to get them excited like we get," Crystals 'N Such Owner Amber Ford said.

The Fords say they hope the enjoyment they get from the crystals can also be enjoyed by the community

"Our mission is just to make people happy," Crystals 'N Such Owner Amber Ford said.

If you want to see even more businesses that are in my neighborhood, you can visit the Eaton County Expo. Which starts Saturday morning at the Eaton County fairgrounds.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook