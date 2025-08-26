Charlotte's special assessment project aims to enhance the downtown area

City leaders in Charlotte are using a special assessment to improve downtown infrastructure.

The goal is to make it a destination for visitors.

The special assessment, which previously helped the local fire department with finances.

The special assessment, which previously helped the local fire department with finances, is now being directed toward building downtown and fixing roads.

"If we can have nice smooth roads, that adds to a positive experience for our community," Charlotte neighbor and owner of Yarn Garden Lindsey Potter said.

I spoke with Potter, who believes improving more roads will help increase foot traffic in Charlotte.

When asked what could bring more foot traffic to town, Potter had specific ideas.

"I think improving our city's streetscape, making it a welcoming place for people to come and having nice places to sit, and watch the cars go by," Charlotte neighbor and owner of Yarn Garden, Lindsey Potter, said.

City officials say the goal is to transform downtown into more of a destination, and they're pleased with the community engagement they've received.

"Well, I think we and a great response for our citizens regards to seeing some new streets going down, and if all goes right, it will be more happening this fall, "Charlotte city councilman Jeffrey A. Christensen said.

Christensen added, "And that our people know we can get some things done if we can leave into place."

Potter expressed satisfaction with recent improvements and remains optimistic about future developments.

"Recently, the city of Charlotte has seen a lot of building improvements with building owners' downtown, beautiful facade improvements, that make people want to come downtown," Charlotte neighbor and owner of Yarn Garden Lindsey Potter said.

