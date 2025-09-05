The 54th annual Frontier Days is underway at the Eaton County fairgrounds in Charlotte.

Charlotte's Frontier Days offers affordable family fun for budget-conscious residents

The 54th annual Frontier Days is underway at the Eaton County fairgrounds in Charlotte, offering free family entertainment that makes a big difference for residents on tight budgets.

"I get social security, I do get some food stamps, like $100, I have to make it stretch," Charlotte resident Kathleen McQueen said.

McQueen says she makes a small amount of money stretch to provide for her and her family.

"I freeze things, I dehydrate things, I can things, I use my coupons at the store, I make it work," Charlotte resident Kathleen McQueen said.

According to Best Places, it takes just under $40,000 a year to live comfortably for a family in Charlotte. Statistics like these make Frontier Days particularly appealing to folks like McQueen.

Frontier Days organizer Kim Weicht told me that every event is designed to be as affordable as possible.

"We haven't raised our Rodeo prices in years, it's free to park, it's free to get into any parts of the festival," Frontier Days organizer Kim Weicht said.

"Most of the kids' events are completely free," Frontier Days organizer Kim Weicht said.

McQueen expressed gratitude for events like Frontier Days, where she can enjoy a day of fun at minimal cost with her family.

"I don't take it for granted," Charlotte resident Kathleen McQueen said.

Frontier Days will continue through Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.

