Charlotte's Frontier Days festival brings economic boost to local businesses.

Preparations are underway at the Eaton County fairgrounds for this year's Frontier Days festival.

An event that brings thousands of visitors to Charlotte.

Preparations are underway at the Eaton County fairgrounds for this year's Frontier Days festival, an event that brings thousands of visitors to Charlotte and provides a significant economic boost to local businesses.

"It's special because it goes on for several days, so people with busy schedules can find a way to fit in," Owner of Thirsty Bird Restaurant in Charlotte, Amy Ramos, said.

I found that thousands of people come to Charlotte because of Frontier Days, and local businesses like Thirsty Bird are staffing up to accommodate the influx of customers.

"We have extended hours for the weekend, we're ready to go," Owner of Thirsty Bird Restaurant in Charlotte, Amy Ramos, said.

The festival doesn't just benefit restaurants and retail shops. According to event organizer Kim Weicht, Frontier Days also serves as a crucial fundraising opportunity for local nonprofits.

"Charlotte's homegrown festival," event organizer Kim Weicht said. "This is our 54th, and we are involved in the community; we're huge on supporting and helping our nonprofits, it's their biggest fundraiser for the year as well."

Ramos believes the annual event helps bring both longtime residents and newcomers to the area.

"Frontier days is great, because it brings in a lot of people to the town, brings people who have lived here their whole lives, and brings in other people from other communities," Owner of Thirsty Bird Restaurant in Charlotte, Amy Ramos. said

