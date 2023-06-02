Charlotte's Crosswalk Teen Center Fundraiser starts this weekend

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Charlotte's Crosswalk Teen Center Fundraiser starts Friday to benefit local students, and I had an opportunity to talk to one person to see what they are most excited about.

"The mass variety of different art styles, I tend to enjoy, people's unique taste or spin on certain topics or designs or anything like that, so the diversity I guess," said Charlotte High School senior Parker Davis.

Organizers say it will be a weekend full of enjoyment and positive energy, and most importantly, a place where everyone wins.

"100% of the proceeds goes to Crosswalk. The vendors write their checks to Crosswalk, vendors that sell that's their money, but we also take donations during the event," said Tammey Wine, the organizer of the fundraiser. "Crosswalk feeds about 40 kids on average over the school year."

This is a unique opportunity for everyone to come together to make a lifetime of memories.

"It builds the community and allows many people from different types of hobbies to gather together," Wine said.

And for younger generations to find their own way.

"The one thing I'm looking forward to is the unique artwork that people have created in their lifetime. To me, I love seeing different artwork and projects made," Serenitio Smith, a Charlotte High School freshman, said.

The Charlotte Crosswalk Teen Center Fundraiser runs from noon until 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, so there's plenty of time to check out the crafts and help a great cause.

