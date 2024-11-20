Charlotte will soon become the first city to have a social district in Eaton County

Charlotte will soon become the first city to have a designated social district in Eaton County.

The wait is over, this fall, Charlotte will become the first city to have a designated social district in Eaton County. Business owners like Terry Davis of Eaton Pub and Grille believe a social district will help them reach their goal of growing the city's population.

"Just exciting to be a part of it," Owner of Eaton Pub Grille Terry Davis said.

That means neighbors can buy a drink in a bar or restaurant in the district, and they can then take it out onto the sidewalk. And into other businesses or stay outdoors within the district. The district is downtown on Main Street and officially opens next week. I've been covering efforts to get this district up and running for almost a year. and Eaton Pub and Grille owner Terry Davis says this will bring more energy downtown.

"Existing people, new people, bringing people into downtown who haven't been a. part of it, now can walk around downtown and have a drink," Owner of Eaton Pub Grille Terry Davis said.

Now, why open an outdoor social district during the late fall in Michigan? Charlotte Rising executive director Annie Williams tells me it's actually perfect timing.

"Absolutely, I don't think that's going to stop anyone from using a new tool that's available," Charlotte Rising Executive Director Annie Williams said

And she talked about what's possible in the months to come.

"28 festivals a year that's a lot of things happening, now imagine being able to stroll up and down main street hop into t-caps or Acapulco, grab a cocktail and enjoy what's going on in town," Charlotte Rising Executive Director Annie Williams said.

A project Williams told me she hoped would have come to life in July. even so, she is thankful for city leaders eventually making this dream of hers come true.

A ribbon cutting will be held Monday, November 25th at 1:30 pm at the courthouse lawn in downtown Charlotte.

