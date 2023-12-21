City leaders believe a social district will help them reach their goal

Charlotte will soon become the first city to have a designated social district in Eaton County.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Charlotte will soon become the first city to have a designated social district in Eaton County. City leaders believe a social district will help them reach their goal of growing the city's population.

"We have five different establishments in town that provide alcoholic beverages what your going to be able to do not yet, but hopefully soon, you will b able to take that in the common areas, in our social district, shop enjoy music," Annie Williams Charlotte Rising executive director.

Annie Williams executive director for "Charlotte Rising" believes now is the best time to have a social district. One that could bring more attention to the area.

"It means a lot to us, were so excited, it's something we been working on now, for a little, and it means everyone will flock to us,"

Charlotte mayor Tim Lewis is confident no one will abuse any boundaries in the newly designated area.

"We looked at the aspect of safety, and looked at would people abuse a social district, and the answer is no, people are excited to have a beer in the summer concerts,"

However the new social district isn't just for the summer season. it will be a year-round event, that's intended to showcase all that downtown Charlotte has to offer.

"What we have to offer, new residents and current residents, it's a great place to shop dine and have a good time,"

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook