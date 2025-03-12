Charlotte will host its first bar crawl with the new social district this weekend.

This is a little more exciting here in my neighborhood, with it being its first one in the social district.

I'm here in downtown Charlotte where in just a few days, folks across our areas will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day. Which is a little more exciting here in my neighborhood, with it being its first one in the social district.

"Hopefully it brings new people into town, that want to partake that they can take a drink to the front sidewalk, hopefully, brings lots of business downtown," Terry Davis owner of Eaton Pub and Grille said.

On Saturday here in downtown Charlotte, neighbors can find the first official social district event. An early St. Patrick's Day celebration.

Owner of Eaton Pub and Grille Terry Davis says he expects it to be busy.

"Extra supplies and staff for Saturday for sure," Terry Davis owner of Eaton Pub and Grille said.

Now, you might ask yourself what is a social district? it's an outdoor area where people can buy an adult beverage from participating businesses and enjoy it there, or take it outside on the sidewalk and take it to certain other restaurants and bars.

Cooper Frost is with Charlotte Rising, which runs the social district.

"To that extent, were planning on having it be patio themed, having different games and activities, Jenga and cornhole," Charlotte Rising Representative Cooper Frost said.

Frost believes this weekend will be a great opportunity to see a lot of business come to downtown, to enjoy the social district.

"We always hear from patrons from people who say I didn't know that was here, probably should come to downtown more often, the goal of the social district is to systemize that, so people can explore," Charlotte Rising Representative Cooper Frost said.

As your Charlotte neighborhood reporter, i showed you when the social district first opened in November. and I know that businesses have been excited to see more and more people come to town to see what the district is all about.

Davis believes it's a blessing, but could also come with challenges. but he's hoping for a good outcome.

"It's both hectic and it is a good money day," Terry Davis owner of Eaton Pub and Grille said.

