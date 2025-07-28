Charlotte to begin road repairs on downtown streets next spring

MDOT will fund a mill and fill project on Cochran Street from Beach Street to Lawrence Street.

The road repairs will begin next spring and will be completed all at once to minimize traffic disruption.

Roads have been the biggest topic in Charlotte neighborhoods, with residents wanting answers from local leaders about the deteriorating conditions.

"It's very disheartening, because I think it's distracting potential customers and people from our community," Owner of Natural Journey Health Tricia Mullins said.

Mullins, a lifelong Charlotte resident, wants to see better roads in the heart of the city and feels that improvements are long overdue.

"I'd really like to see them make some changes in this town," Owner of Natural Journey Health Tricia Mullins said.

I took Mullins' concerns to Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis. He received an update from MDOT over the weekend and shared the project details with me during a visit to his office.

"MDOT is taking interest in working on a couple projects. They're looking at Cochran Street. We will be doing a mill and fill from Beach Street all the way down to Lawrence Street," Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis said.

A mill and fill removes the top layer of pavement and replaces it. Lewis explained that the entire project will be completed simultaneously.

"All at the same time. We wanted to do that so we wouldn't tie up traffic from one project to another project," Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis said.

Lewis told me MDOT will pay for this project, which is scheduled to begin next spring.

For Mullins, there's hope this project will help reduce wear and tear on residents' vehicles.

"Who is going to want to drive in or come downtown if the roads are bad? We avoid certain areas because we don't want to take risk in damaging a car," Owner of Natural Journey Health Tricia Mullins said.

