Charlotte teen bowler Savannah Portillo wins state title

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — It's almost like bowling was destiny for one Charlotte High School freshman Savannah Portillo. From growing up bowling at Char Lanes to now winning a state title, she said she couldn't imagine doing anything else.

"I was so young when I was out here. Everybody always told me you're gonna be just like your mom, and I, of course, and just like my mom," Savannah said.

Bowling runs in the family. Savannah's mom has been bowling her whole life. Savannah first started bowling at the age of two.

I asked Savannah's mom when she knew Savannah was going to be really good.

"At about ten, we started the tournaments. She started getting a love for it. She went to Junior Gold at U12 and ended up placing fifth out of the country," Tracie Portillo said.

This was Savannah's freshman year of high school. On the first day of practice, she wrote down three goals.

"I want to have a great mental game, and my spares need to be great. I just had other goals that weren't winning," Savannah said.

Those goals lead her to bowl a 242 and 171 in the state final to capture the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division II state title.

"I still can't believe I won. Like somebody tells me congrats, and I'm like oh I did win," Savannah said.

As to where Savannah goes from here, she wants to continue to win a few more state titles, but her aspirations go beyond the high school game. She wants to make it to the Professional Bowling Association (PBA) tour one day.

"I have imagined that so many times like coming from such a small town and then being one of the best in the country. I feel like if I keep going, I'll be there," Savannah said.

Her mom said she is excited about the journey Savannah is embarking on.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook