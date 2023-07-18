Charlotte summer reading program in full swing to help combat the 'summer slide'

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Most kids have been out of the classroom for some time now, and we're looking into the concept called the summer slide, a learning loss that many children could experience in these summer months.

I spoke to one kid who told me about his favorite book that he has read this summer.

"Probably Lord of the Rings or a Percy Jackson, those are just fun adventures looking through and going through the book," said sixth grader Ryan Moore.

Moore is headed to middle school this fall, but before that, he's taking advantage of the summer reading program in Charlotte.

"It's a fun program to do and have fun in the park and have a good time with family members friends, it's a good experience," Moore said.

Leaders of this program say summer reading helps kids mentally prepare for the upcoming school year and can be a key part of reversing a trend known as the summer slide. Studies show students can lose around 25% of their reading gains from the previous year during the summer break.

"A lot of benefits have been shown through summer reading. It slows down the summer slide, so they are ready for school when it starts again, but we want to instill a lifelong love of reading," said Charlotte Community Library Director David Votta.

To make this possible here in Charlotte, a lot goes on behind the scenes.

"A lot of programming around the summer reading besides the actually turning in logs. We bring in authors and children events with animals, we do a lot of stuff outside as well," Votta said.

A summer program for kids that can be a big benefit come fall.

"Things that the library has done, they do such a good job at keeping everyone entertained and active,'' Votta said.

