CHARLOTTE, Mich — Charlotte Public Schools kicked off another school year with excitement and unique traditions.



Charlotte schools have created special traditions for seniors to commemorate their final year.

Allowing them to decorate their parking spots with chalk.

The first day brings a mix of emotions throughout the school buildings

Watch: Charlotte schools welcome students back with special traditions for seniors.

Charlotte schools welcome students back with special traditions for seniors

Charlotte Public Schools kicked off another school year with excitement and unique traditions, especially for seniors experiencing their last first day of high school.

"It's so wonderful to see students come in, and the parents are all excited, and the staff is excited to be back," Charlotte Superintendent Mandy Stewart said.

Charlotte schools have created special traditions for seniors to commemorate their final year, including allowing them to decorate their parking spots with chalk and gather to watch the sunrise in the stadium on the first day.

"It creates a memory. Senior year is a big deal, so it's nice for kids to be able to put their own stamp on it and create those memories," Charlotte Superintendent Mandy Stewart said.

The first-day festivities help create lasting impressions for students in their final year of high school.

"Something they will remember for the rest of their lives, we're glad we can be a part of it," said Charlotte Assistant Athletic Director Mike Sparks.

The first day brings a mix of emotions throughout the school buildings.

"Get the kids out here, have them start coming in, you can see the excitement, a little anxiety with some, but it's always fun to see their smiling faces, and know we're off to another great start," Charlotte Assistant Athletic Director Mike Sparks.

For school administrators, the summer break seemed to pass quickly as they prepared for the new academic year.

"I can't believe it's over the summer so quickly," Charlotte Superintendent Mandy Stewart said.

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.