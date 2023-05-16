CharlotteRising is asking the community for logo design ideas

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — CharlotteRising is looking for a new logo for its fundraising campaign starting this summer, and they need your help.

They are seeking people from the community to design a creative, innovative and professional logo that would be used on all fundraising items.

"We would love to have more volunteers down here for sure. We have an organization team where they really work with other resources to make sure they are getting the help they need. That we can apply anything resource wise to us as well, " said Annie Williams with CharlotteRising.

So, if you've got an eye for graphic design, you have until Sunday to create and enter a logo.

All entries need to be submitted via email to awilliams@charlotterising.com, and they need to be submitted both as a PSD file and as a JPG. The email must include the full names of the people who designed the logo along with their age, postal address, phone number and email address.

The winning logo will then be announced Friday, May 26.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook