Charlotte resident turns passion for art into a post-retirement business

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — When most people retire from work, it means a chance for more travel and relaxation. But that's not the case for Charlotte resident Joe Rodriguez. He's taking his post-retirement time to turn one of his favorite hobbies into a business.

After working 22 years for the Eaton County Road Commission, Rodriguez needed something new.

"I was trying to find something to do in my retirement," he said. "And I wanted something artistic, making things. I actually came across a Facebook post showing metal signs. I said 'I would like to do that,'" said Rodriguez.

And this blossoming artist has turned that passion into a business, Joe's Metal Art. You can often find him at fairs or craft shows surrounded by his work and connecting with his community.

"I help out a lot of different people around the neighborhood or my kids, and it's something I enjoy doing, giving back and trying to help," Rodriguez said.

His main purpose with making nice designs for people is to help them get the exact art they want.

"Somebodies got an idea, and they aren't sure what they want, but they kinda give me an idea, and I will draw two or three things up, and they will usually fall in love with it and say that's exactly what they wanted," Rodriguez said.

If you are interested in Rodriguez making a design for you, check out the Facebook page Joe's Metal Art.

