Charlotte remembers the life and legacy of Bill Foster.

His name is etched onto the stone. And his legacy is on neighbor's minds.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

If one of my neighbors calls 911 for help from firefighters. The crews might arrive in a truck made by this company's Spartan Fire Chassis. and the community is remembering the life of a man who co-founded this business.

Bill Foster lived in Eaton County. He was firefighter and co-founded a company that builds fire trucks. David Skidmore worked with foster for decades.

"He basically is probably one of the most well-known and respected members of the fire industry nationwide," David Skidmore said.

Foster served more than 25 years as a firefighter with the Delta Township Fire Department where he held ranks including assistant chief.

The company he helped found is now known as Spartan Fire Chassis, and sells fire trucks around the country. Foster also helped build the westside fire station in Charlotte in 2008.

"To build the fire station, he was a huge push behind it," Charlotte Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton said.

People who worked with him told me his experience as a firefighter made it easier for him to talk to spartan customers.

"Bill made an impression on me he was very approachable, always had an open door, very customer-focused," Sales Coordinator Spartan Fire Chassis Andy Torrence said

Skidmore told me what he'd say to foster if he had the chance.

"Thank you for creating such an amazing company, all the lives out company has helped save over the years,"David Skidmore said.

His co-workers told me Foster died New Year's Day after a 10-year battle with cancer. He was 83 years old.

