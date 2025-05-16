CHARLOTTE, Mich — Charlotte receives a housing grant of $200,000 to help multiple neighbors fix issues in their homes.



20 neighbors have a chance to get repairs done on their homes.

I caught up with one neighbor who applied for it.

Watch the video below to learn about the housing grant.



I'm in downtown Charlotte, where 20 neighbors have a chance to get repairs done on their homes, with financial help thanks to a recent grant. I caught up with one neighbor who applied for it.

Charlotte receives a housing grant to help many neighbors with home improvements

"My air conditioner is pretty old," Charlotte neighbor Brynda Filkens said.

Meet Charlotte neighbor Brynda Filkens, who tells me she needs repairs done to her home, especially her air conditioner.

"Oh my word, I have a man now right now working on some ceiling tiles, and I didn't have the grant," Charlotte neighbor Brynda Filkens said.

She's talking a grant that means money's available to neighbors with lower incomes whose home needs repairs. The city of Charlotte received $200,000 from the state and will give 20 neighbors $10,000 each to have repairs done at their homes.

They can use the money for projects like ceiling or flooring repairs, roofs, or furnace or air condition fixes. I talked with city leaders about why the money's important for my neighborhood.

"An opportunity for people in the community who have mid to low-income families," Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis said.

"Maybe do a project on their home that needs to be done, and haven't had the money to do." Charlotte city councilman Jeff Christensen said.

Wherever I look in my neighborhood, it's easy to appreciate the history of charlotte. but that history also means that many local homes are older. so any help with repair costs, can mean a lot for neighbors like filkens.

Filkens has applied for this grant and is looking forward to getting repairs done at her home if she receives the money. She says without the grant, it won't be possilbe.

"I qualify, which is wonderful, so we will see what happens. I'm happy about replacing my air conditioner." Charlotte neighbor Brynda Filkens said.

Anyone who wants to apply for the grant, you can visit the Charlotte city hall page. The link is down below

