Charlotte Public Schools respond to parents' concerns about school bus drivers.

Charlotte public schools superintendent Mandy Stewart tells me that she has heard concerns from parents.

Watch the video above to learn about the bus driving concerns.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm here right outside of the Charlotte Public School Administration office because concerned parents reached out to me about a school bus situation. After I talked with a local mother, I took her concerns to the superintendent. here's what I learned.

Charlotte public schools superintendent Mandy Stewart tells me that she has heard concerns from parents, who have told her about speed and braking issues with a substitute bus driver.

But, Stewart says the school hasn't seen any signs of speed or braking issues. She told me they have tracking systems on the school buses.

"We have software and security cameras that actually track our driving of all of our buses, so we know how its transporting," Charlotte Superintendent Mandy Stewart said.

Stewart tells me the district uses a system to pull reports to find out if there have been incidents of harsh braking or driving too fast. She says they have pulled reports on the bus in question which did not find any evidence of wrongdoing.

