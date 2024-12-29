Charlotte prepares for its first New Year's Eve with the new social district.

Watch the video above to learn about the new social district.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

New Year's Eve is just a few days away. I caught up with businesses in my Charlotte neighborhood to find out how they're getting ready to ring in the new year as members of the city's new social district.

"I feel it might impact pretty well; it gives people a chance to just be in one spot all the time; they can go to different venues and hang with other people and drink, obviously," Eaton pub grille cook Jerome Ferris said.

Eaton Pub Grille cook Jerome Ferris says the first month of the new social district in Charlotte has an impact, which is why they're adding extra staff on December 31.

"From what I have seen, it's bringing in a nice crowd, especially late at night," Eaton pub grille cook Jerome Ferris said.

A trend they hope to see continue as they countdown to 2025.

"Good for the community for everyone to interact with each other a little bit more," Eaton pub grille cook Jerome Ferris said

"It's nice to get out of the big city, come to a small town, and meet small-town folks," Charlotte resident Mike Sanchez said.

I met Mike Sanchez walking around downtown on Saturday. He says the social district provides people a chance to get out, explore, and have some fun, something he believes this Eaton County neighborhood is embracing it.

"That social district will help out a lot. It's going to be awesome," Charlotte resident Mike Sanchez said.

If you're headed downtown, there are some things you need to know. Remember to drink responsibly and designate a driver, and keep in mind that you can't bring your alcohol to the district, but you can bring beverages from participating businesses and walk around in the designated area.

The social district will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook